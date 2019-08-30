close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
August 30, 2019

Japanese YEN to PKR, JPY to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 30 August 2019

Fri, Aug 30, 2019

The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4751 while the selling rate of the YEN was Rs 1.4799 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
29 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.48361.4884
28 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.48451.4894
27 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.48631.4911
26 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.49231.4972
24 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.4798
1.4846
23 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.4798
1.4846
22 August, 2019
JPY to PKR1.48751.4923


