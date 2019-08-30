Leading Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested: party

HONG KONG: Leading Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested Friday, his party said, a day ahead of a planned rally in the city that has been banned by the police.



"Our secretary-general @joshuawongcf was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30," Demosisto tweeted.

"He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers following the case now."