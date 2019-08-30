close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 30, 2019

Pedro Almodovar wins Golden Lion lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 30, 2019

VENICE: Legendary Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar won the Golden Lion lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival Thursday. 

The legend - who was  described as "greatest and most influential Spanish director since Luis Bunuel"  - called the recognition an "act of poetic justice". 

It is the first  big award for him from a top European festival such as Cannes and Venice.

Almodovar has directed more than 20 feature films, his most famous were "Volver", "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!" and "High Heels".

"Thirty years later, I am awarded the Golden Lion... It is an act of poetic justice,"said  Almodovar. His first film was screened in Venice in 1983. 

Almodovar said he wanted to portray "all diversity" in his films, such as homosexuality, masochism, drugs, pornography, religion and anti-clericalism.

Latest News

More From Entertainment