Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan all set to make grand entry in showbiz

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is gearing up for her magnanimous debut in the glitzy and glam world of Bollywood.



The star kid who is always enjoying the centre of attention of netizens recently shared a glimpse from her shoot on Instagram in her new post.

Surprisingly, Ira will not be venturing into acting. Rather, she has turned to direction and has started directing a music video to begin with.

Ira uploaded a photo showcasing her standing in the middle of a set, with cameras focused on her, with the caption:

"I was sitting in the car with @daniellepereira_3 and she turned to me and said, "Hey Iru, I just realized your career has begun." And I realized it had. @sehuhegde."

Ira's picture has been liked over 3000 times so far.



The legendary actor's daughter said that she prefers staying off the camera than in front of it.

Apart from this music video, Ira is also said to be directing a theatrical production which has been titled 'Euripides Medea.'

According to reports, she has already started working on the play which happens to be a Greek tragedy.



Speaking about it to Hindustan Times, Ira had earlier said, "I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on."