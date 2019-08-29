Indian actor Trisha Krishnan says it's 'worrying to see plight of Kashmiri children'

The Indian government's horrific move to scrap Article 370 stripping Occupied Kashmir of its special status is being condemned far and wide, even by the country's most celebrated actors.

Famed Indian actor and UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate Trisha Krishnan recently came forth offering her views on the Indian government-led brutality in the Occupied Valley.

Voicing concerns over the frightening situation in Kashmir, Krishnan said that the plight of children in the region is 'worrying'.

Condemning the lock-down situation and terming the shutting down of schools as another form of violence inflicted on children, the actor said, "Anything that is violation of child rights is violence against children."

She added, "I feel lots of things can be stopped and eradicated if a child gets good education," Krishnan said.



On August 5, the Indian government rushed to scrap Article 370, stripping the Muslim majority region of its special status.

It imposed a curfew-like situation after cutting all means of communication and placing leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah under house arrest.

In addition, it sent tens of thousands of added troops while accusing Pakistan of clashes along the Line of Control (LoC).