Chris Martin is the perfect boyfriend as he turns photographer for Dakota Johnson

Putting the circulating breakup buzz to rest, Hollywood’s leading star Dakota Johnson and ‘Coldplay’ front man Chris Martin seem to be going steady.

Chris, 42, and Dakota, 29, who sparked dating rumours earlier in 2017, were spotted refuting the buzz of them parting ways after getting papped in New York City.

The ‘Paradise’ hit maker turned out to be the perfect boyfriend as he pleased his ladylove’s fans by clicking pictures for them with her.

Circulating pictures that catch a glimpse of the scene, show Dakota posing with her fans while the musician sported a white T-shirt and a black cap as he clicked the picture.

According to a report by E! News, things may be getting serious between the couple as a source revealed: “An engagement could be in the cards.”

A few weeks ago, Chris and Dakota also enjoyed a vacation in the Hamptons with Chris’ ex-wife and actor Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad.

Chris and Gwyneth who were married for 11 years before separating in 2014 share a cordial relationship with each other and also with their partners.

The former couple are also parents to two beautiful children Apple, 15 and Moses, 13.