Shoaib Akhtar undergoes successful knee reconstruction surgery

MELBOURNE: Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar underwent successful knee surgery on Thursday. It will require him weeks to recover.



Soon after the surgery, Akhtar posted a video on his Twitter account and wrote: "For all my fans, my knee operation has been successfully completed in Australia. I have just made a short video for all my loving and caring fans . Remember @shoaib100mph in your prayers."

Before flying to Melbourne to get a knee reconstruction surgery, the former pacer had requested fans to pray for him as the decision to undergo a complicated surgery was a tough call to make. "I am going to Melbourne for my knee reconstruction. The doctors are saying that it will be a six to seven-hour surgery. I should not have to get implants at my age. I am only 44. I should have got this done after 60 but this is happening now."

The former cricketer started to feel discomfort in his knee sometime back. The cricketer said the decision to undergo the operation was taken after the pain increased.



"It has become necessary to go for its remedy now. I’ve left my family. I’ve left everyone and this is not a very happy feeling. But this is also important to get my knee sorted out," Shoaib - who has over 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel - had revealed earlier.