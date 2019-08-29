close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
August 29, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar undergoes successful knee reconstruction surgery

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 29, 2019

MELBOURNE: Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar underwent successful knee surgery on Thursday. It will require him  weeks to recover.

Soon after the surgery, Akhtar posted a video on his Twitter account and wrote:  "For all my fans, my knee operation has been successfully completed in Australia. I have just made a short video for all my loving and caring fans . Remember @shoaib100mph in your prayers."

Before  flying to Melbourne to get a knee reconstruction surgery, the former pacer had requested fans  to pray for him as the decision to undergo a complicated surgery  was a tough call to make. "I am going to Melbourne for my knee reconstruction. The doctors are saying that it will be a six to seven-hour surgery. I should not have to get implants at my age. I am only 44. I should have got this done after 60 but this is happening now."

The former cricketer  started to feel discomfort in his knee  sometime  back. The cricketer said the decision to undergo the operation was taken after the pain increased.

"It has become necessary to go for its remedy now. I’ve left my family. I’ve left everyone and this is not a very happy feeling. But this is also important to get my knee sorted out," Shoaib - who has over 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel -  had revealed earlier.

Latest News

More From Sports