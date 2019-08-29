Federer rallies past Dzumhur to reach US Open third round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Swiss third seed Roger Federer, seeking his 21st Grand Slam title, advanced to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday by defeating 99th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
The 38-year-old five-time US Open champion, who last won the Flushing Meadows title in 2008, will next face either French 25th seed Lucas Pouille or Britain´s 58th-ranked Dan Evans.
NEW YORK: Swiss third seed Roger Federer, seeking his 21st Grand Slam title, advanced to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday by defeating 99th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
The 38-year-old five-time US Open champion, who last won the Flushing Meadows title in 2008, will next face either French 25th seed Lucas Pouille or Britain´s 58th-ranked Dan Evans.