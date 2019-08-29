close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
Sports

AFP
August 29, 2019

Federer rallies past Dzumhur to reach US Open third round

Sports

AFP
Thu, Aug 29, 2019

NEW YORK: Swiss third seed Roger Federer, seeking his 21st Grand Slam title, advanced to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday by defeating 99th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

The 38-year-old five-time US Open champion, who last won the Flushing Meadows title in 2008, will next face either French 25th seed Lucas Pouille or Britain´s 58th-ranked Dan Evans.

