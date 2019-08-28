UK´s Johnson sparks outrage after forcing suspension of parliament





LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sparked fury Wednesday among pro-Europeans and MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit by successfully seeking the suspension of parliament weeks before Britain´s EU departure date.

The pound slid on the surprise news, which opponents branded a "coup" and a "declaration of war", but Johnson claimed was necessary to allow him to pursue a "bold and ambitious" new domestic legislative agenda.

It came a day after six opposition parties vowed to seek legislative changes to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Queen Elizabeth II approved the request to end what has been the longest session of parliament in nearly 400 years, in the second week of September, and reopen it on October 14 -- just over two weeks before Brexit.

Several hundred people gathered near parliament in London on Wednesday evening, with further protests planned in other cities across the country. More than 600,000 people also signed an online petition decrying parliament´s suspension.

"Parliament will have the opportunity to debate the government´s overall programme, and approach to Brexit," Johnson, who leads the Conservative party, vowed in a letter to MPs.

However, his decision incensed lawmakers vehemently against a no-deal Brexit on October 31 as they will now have less time than expected to try to thwart such a scenario.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, denounced the move as "a smash-and-grab against democracy" and reiterated he would call a no-confidence vote in Johnson´s government, which commands a majority of just one seat.

Former chancellor Philip Hammond also pledged to keep fighting against no deal.

"It would be a constitutional outrage if parliament were prevented from holding the government to account at a time of national crisis," he said.