Ajay Devgn adds another glory to his garage -Cullinan SUV

B-town’s actor Ajay Devgn has joined the bandwagon of stars and their expensive luxury SUVs. The latest addition to the actor’s garage is British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce’s biggest diamond, Cullinan SUV.

The car was launched in India at Rs 6.95 crore (ex-showroom) and Devgn seems to have gotten his hands on one, making him reportedly the third Indian to own this expensive SUV after Mukesh Ambani and Bhushan Kumar.

Based on the registration number of the car, the car was found to be owned by the ‘Singham’ star. The Cullinan is named after the largest diamond ever discovered which now resides in the British Crown Jewels. It is the brand’s first SUV and is said to be the most luxurious one to hit the market to date.

Devgn’s Cullinan is finished in a fine and very tasteful shade of blue. The automaker offers a host of customized features including four or five-seater configurations that add individual seats in the second row.

The 50-year-old ‘De De Pyaar De’ actor is certain to have opted for a personal touch on what is the most expensive car in his garage. Considering the Cullinan is a bespoke build, Ajay would have placed his order months before.

Apart from the Cullinan, the Devgn garage has previously seen cars like that Quattroporte, Mini Cooper, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90, and a modified Toyota Celica.

The actor and his family are yet to be snapped with his Cullinan, but we do expect to see the actor make quite the entry, as he always does, very soon.