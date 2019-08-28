Amitabh Bachchan to divide assets equally for Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan

Legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is a UN ambassador for the girl child and endorses the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, is all for practicing what he preaches.

According to a report in Times of India, the 76-year-old star restated on an episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ that before he passes away, he will ensure that his son and his daughter get equal shares of his property, which is currently valued at around USD 20 million.

The megastar had tweeted the same a while ago: “When I die, the assets that I shall leave behind shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son! #genderequality #WeAreEqual.”

This isn’t the first time that Big B has spoken about gender equality publicly as he is often found sharing achievements of his daughter Shweta and granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya on social media, while also appreciating his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s triumphs.