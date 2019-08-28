Shoaib Akhtar requests for prayers as he flies to Melbourne for major knee surgery

Former Pakistan cricket champ Shoaib Akhtar before flying off to Melbourne to get a knee reconstruction surgery, requested fans and well-wishers to pray for him.

The former pacer on Tuesday left many of his fans taken aback and concerned after he revealed in his latest YouTube video about flying to Melbourne for a ‘complicated’ surgery.

“I am going to Melbourne for my knee reconstruction. The doctors are saying that it will be a six to seven-hour surgery. I should not have to get implants at my age. I am only 44. I should have got this done after 60 but this is happening now,” he said.

“It is a very painful procedure. For the first week you cannot sleep since it feels like a sizzling hot iron rod has been inserted in your knee,” he added further.

He went on to reveal that while his left knee has already been operated on, now it’s time for his right one.



He further explained that the procedure involves paralyzing the legs and administering an injection into the spine that makes the patient unable to feel his legs.