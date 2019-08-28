Sara Ali Khan reveals Amrita Singh’s favourite child and its not Sara or Ibrahim

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan may only be two films old as of yet, but the actor has made waves in the industry ever since her landing, making herself one of the most crowd-favourite stars of all time.

While she is widely loved across B-Town, the 23-year-old ‘Kedarnath’ starlet revealed who her mother Amrita Singh’s favourite is between her and her brother, Ibrahim –however much to her dismay, its neither of the two.

The actor turned to Instagram sharing a picture of her fuzzy dog Fuffy Singh sitting on the couch at her Mumbai home in the middle of three pretty cushions with names of ‘Sara’, ‘Ibrahim’ and ‘Amrita’ embroidered on them.

"Live Laugh Bark Meet Mommy’s Favourite Child #woof #fuffysingh #dogbrother,” she captioned the photo.

On the work front, the actor is presently busy with her dance rehearsals alongside Varun Dhawan for their upcoming film ‘Coolie No 1.’

