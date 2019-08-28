Indian director Pooja Bhatt pens heartfelt note for Pakistani journalist Nadia Rafi after her death

Indian film director and actor Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Nadia Faisal, a senior journalist associated with Geo News.

Turning to Instagram, the 47-year-old ‘Sadak’ director paid tribute to the lifestyle and entertainment editor at Geo News who breathed her last on Tuesday.

“I don’t think I am ever going to process this reality.. that the brightest, nicest individual I had the privilege of calling a dear friend has gone,” she said.

“Your laughter,mirth & irrepressible capacity to exude joy and exert grace under much pressure shall resonate and echo in the void you leave in us all,” she added.

“RIP Nieni.. see you sooner than later amongst the constellations, in a land where love precedes everything and more,” read her post.

Nadia, known lovingly amongst colleagues and friends as ‘Neini’, lost her battle with cancer earlier on Tuesday at the age of 46.



The senior editor had been part of Geo News as a lifestyle reporter and the editor of the entertainment desk.

Nadia’s husband, Faisal Rafi a prominent name in the film and music industry had confirmed her death through a message on Twitter.