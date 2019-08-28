Anand Ahuja reveals he misses Sonam Kapoor dearly

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses in B-town, thanks to her back-to-back appearances in movies.
Due to her professional commitments, the actress has to be away from her better-half, husband Anand Ahuja, who revealed he was missing his ladylove dearly.
Anand who himself is an established entrepreneur and a hard-working businessman, took to Instagram to share an adorable post in which he watching Sonam's 2019 romantic comedy 'I Hate Luv Storys' on a tablet kept in the front.
In this scene, the actress has a stern look on her face and her husband has written the text ‘@sonamkapoor missing you! good thing is, when I do, I can watch you’. He has further written: ‘PS that look is VERY real!!’
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in May last year.
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses in B-town, thanks to her back-to-back appearances in movies.
Due to her professional commitments, the actress has to be away from her better-half, husband Anand Ahuja, who revealed he was missing his ladylove dearly.
Anand who himself is an established entrepreneur and a hard-working businessman, took to Instagram to share an adorable post in which he watching Sonam's 2019 romantic comedy 'I Hate Luv Storys' on a tablet kept in the front.
In this scene, the actress has a stern look on her face and her husband has written the text ‘@sonamkapoor missing you! good thing is, when I do, I can watch you’. He has further written: ‘PS that look is VERY real!!’
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in May last year.