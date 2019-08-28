Anand Ahuja reveals he misses Sonam Kapoor dearly

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses in B-town, thanks to her back-to-back appearances in movies.



Due to her professional commitments, the actress has to be away from her better-half, husband Anand Ahuja, who revealed he was missing his ladylove dearly.

Anand who himself is an established entrepreneur and a hard-working businessman, took to Instagram to share an adorable post in which he watching Sonam's 2019 romantic comedy 'I Hate Luv Storys' on a tablet kept in the front.

In this scene, the actress has a stern look on her face and her husband has written the text ‘@sonamkapoor missing you! good thing is, when I do, I can watch you’. He has further written: ‘PS that look is VERY real!!’





Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in May last year.