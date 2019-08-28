Indian Supreme Court to review removal of Article 370

NEW DELHI: Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear in October several petitions challenging the removal of Article 370-which stripped Kashmir of its special status.

A five-member bench of the court will hear petitions pertaining to the abrogation of Article 370 in early October, Chief Justice (CJ) of India Ranjan Gogoi said on Wednesday.

CJ Gogoi sent notice to the federal government to respond to the petitions on the revocation of Article 370 as well as imposing a blackout in Occupied Kashmir.

On August 5, the Indian government rushed to scrap Article 370, stripping the Muslim majority region of its special status.






