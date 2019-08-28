close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
World

Web Desk
August 28, 2019

Indian Supreme Court to review removal of Article 370

World

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 28, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear  in October several petitions challenging the removal of Article 370-which stripped  Kashmir of its special status.

A five-member bench  of the  court  will hear petitions pertaining to the abrogation of Article 370  in early October, Chief Justice (CJ) of India Ranjan Gogoi said on Wednesday.

CJ  Gogoi sent notice to the federal government to respond to the petitions on the revocation of Article 370 as well as imposing a blackout in Occupied Kashmir.

On August 5, the Indian government rushed to scrap Article 370, stripping the Muslim majority region of its special status.


