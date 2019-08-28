close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
World

AFP
August 28, 2019

At least 23 killed in fire at Mexico bar

World

AFP
Wed, Aug 28, 2019

Washington: At least 23 people were killed after a fire broke out in a bar in southern Mexico Tuesday night, NBC News reported, with authorities investigating a possible arson attack.

Thirteen others were left seriously injured following the blaze in the southern port city of Coatzacoalcos, NBC said, citing a statement from the state attorney general´s office.

The office condemned "what may constitute a malicious attack," it added.

Citing reports, The Los Angeles Times said Molotov cocktails had been thrown into the bar.

Images carried by local media showed a wrecked interior with chairs overturned and debris littering the floor, and emergency vehicles and police outside the building.

"The devious crime of a few moments ago in Coatzacoalcos will not go unpunished," the governor of Veracruz state said in a tweet.

Veracruz is one of the most violent regions of Mexico. Drug trafficking routes to the United States pass through it, and bloody battles frequently erupt between rival drug gangs.

