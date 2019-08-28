close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 28, 2019

Gazetted holidays in Pakistan 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 28, 2019

Gazetted holidays in Pakistan 2019

February 5th (Tuesday) - Kashmir Day

March 23rd (Saturday) - Pakistan Day

May 1st (Wednesday) - Labour Day

June 5th, 6th, 7th (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) – Eid-ul-Fitr *

August 12th, 13th, 14th (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) – Eid-ul-Azha *

August 14th (Wednesday) - Independence day

September 9, 10 (Monday, Tuesday) – Ashura Muharram *

November 10 (Sunday) - Eid-i-Milad *

December 25 (Wednesday) - Quaid-i-Azam Day

Bank holidays:

May 6 (first day of Ramazan ul Mubarak) *

July 1

*Subject to sighting of moon

