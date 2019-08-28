tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gazetted holidays in Pakistan 2019
February 5th (Tuesday) - Kashmir Day
March 23rd (Saturday) - Pakistan Day
May 1st (Wednesday) - Labour Day
June 5th, 6th, 7th (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) – Eid-ul-Fitr *
August 12th, 13th, 14th (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) – Eid-ul-Azha *
August 14th (Wednesday) - Independence day
September 9, 10 (Monday, Tuesday) – Ashura Muharram *
November 10 (Sunday) - Eid-i-Milad *
December 25 (Wednesday) - Quaid-i-Azam Day
Bank holidays:
May 6 (first day of Ramazan ul Mubarak) *
July 1
*Subject to sighting of moon
