Public appreciating the ban on Indian content from PEMRA

ISLAMABAD: Government’s ban on Indian content on Pakistani TV and cinema screens was being well received by public as people were angry and fuming over Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, and boycotting Indian content to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers.

Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan and in the view of India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir, earlier this month a ban was imposed on Indian content being aired on media including films, dramas and TVCs as well as those featuring Indian actors.

As per the notification issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the Indian clips, news reports, songs cannot be telecast on Pakistani media.

Such bans have been imposed in past as well whenever there was a tension between the two countries, but it was not observed appropriately in comparison to what today people were feeling for Kashmiris and resentment against Indian brutalities in IoK.

Many on social media also welcomed the decision and vowed to make this boycott successful to show solidarity with Kashmiris who were under complete siege and facing communication blackout by fascist Indian government and occupational forces.