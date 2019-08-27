Pakistan considers closure of airspace to India for Afghan trade routes: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is considering a complete closure of its airspace to India, revealed Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday.

The federal minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking the move into consideration of blocking all trade routes for India to Afghanistan.

“PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we ll finish!,” he said on Twitter.

The message by the premier came subsequent to him chairing a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.