Evaluation before being given a proper chance is unfair: Shan Masood

LAHORE: Pakistan Test cricketer Shan Masood has urged the national cricket selectors to give ample chance to players before evaluating their performance and deciding their fate in the game.

"I request the national selectors to assess the performance of players based on the number of the matches played by them and they should be given a fair chance to prove their mettle," he told reporters here on Tuesday after a training session of pre-season cricket fitness camp at the Gaddafi Stadium.

He quoted his own example that he has played only 15 Test matches in six years at an average of two-and-a-half Tests a year, compared to 30 or 40 Test matches played by players of different teams on average.

"It’s not that easy to perform when you’re playing on and off," he said.

The left-handed batsman rejected a question that he wants to bat at a specific number in batting order, saying that "my job is to play quality cricket for Pakistan and, as a player I am available to Pakistan in every capacity (in batting number).

He further said that "it is good for the safety of players to wear protective safety gear, allowed by the International Cricket Council and it does not mean that if any player enters the field equipped with safety gears he has fear factor of getting injured as injuries happen in the game"

He said that "the best way to avoid them is to follow the procedure laid down by the ICC regarding the use of safety gear."

The Test batsman praised the decision of PCB of conducting a pre-season fitness camp, saying: "It is the first time that such a high profile pre-season with all the centrally contracted players has been organised."

"Every player has his own trajectory in his career and what I am focusing is to play for Pakistan and I believe players be given a longer and fair chance before judging their status in the game," he asserted.

To a question, he said that the suspension of international cricket in Pakistan has proved a setback for Pakistan cricketers as they failed to demonstrate their skills in their own backyard and to set records.

"We have been playing at neutral venues for quite a long time and players were without the added advantage of home ground and crowd and by that way they were deprived of setting records," he said.

"It is a good decision on the part of the PCB to ensure resumption of international cricket in Pakistan and we are delighted that Sri Lankan team will be visiting Pakistan next month for One-day International and T20 International series which will follow Test series later this year.

"It will be an ideal opportunity for our players to exhibit quality cricket and perform to a higher level in their own arenas.”