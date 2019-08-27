Varun Dhawan teases Sara Ali Khan over choice of outfit on 'Coolie No.1' set

Co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have been making headlines over their upcoming offering - the remake of 'Coolie No.1'.



While the duo is prepping for the shoot of their movie, the fans are often treated to their pictures together.

Recently, the 'Kalank' actor shared a picture on Instagram with the newbie Sara Ali Khan and famed choreographer Ganesh Acharya, however not sans a funny caption under it.

The picture shows the trio doing 'namaste' while posing for the camera.

Varun and Sara are seen wearing yellow shirts and black lower and the actor has accused Sara of copying him and sporting the same colour as him.

"MASTERJI @ganeshacharyaa, who choreographed is and OG of coolie @saraalikhan95 #coolieno1," wrote Varun.

He added in Hindi, "Saraji ne mere vastra ke rang ko copy kiya," (Sara has copied the colour of my clothes).

The remake of 'Coolie No.1' is slated to release in 2020.



The film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.