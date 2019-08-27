ZQ mocks Samina Peerzada's online chat show

Samina Peerzada is often seen becoming a subject of memes, thanks to her web chat show named 'Rewind with Samina Peerzada' during which she asks celebrities a set of questions from their personal life.



Among other questions Samina asks, there is one question that stands out: “Kabhi darakht par charhi ho? (Have you ever climbed a tree?)”.

This particular question has been used in limitless, hilarious memes aiming to take a dig at the host and the show.

Former supermodel Zainab Qayyum, popularly known as ZQ, has also come forth mocking the veteran actor while sharing an anecdote from the time she was interviewed by Samina.

Responding to a tweet, ZQ wrote in cryptic tweet, “Aap kay vaalid ki death hui toh kaisa feel kiya? royee? (How did you feel when your father passed away? Did you cry?) Legit question she asked me on Heart to heart with Simi Garewal. Oops, with Samina Peerzada.”

ZQ took a jab at Samina and mocked her for trying to imitate Simi Garewal in her chat show and also criticised her for asking inappropriate questions.

