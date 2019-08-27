Sophie, Danielle cheer for The Jonas Brothers at VMA's while Priyanka remains absent

The Jonas Brothers stole the limelight at the Video Music Awards on Monday after taking the stage following an 11-year long hiatus, with their respective wives, sans Priyanka Chopra cheering from the audience.

The trio not just made waves at the stage after an anticipated reunion but also bagged the award for their new single ‘Sucker’ for the best pop song category.

The celebratory moment was met with intimate moments from their biggest cheerleaders, their wives – Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas with the exception of Priyanka who remained out of the picture leaving an awkward Nick standing in the middle of two loved up couples.

Soon after, multiple question marks hovered over the heads of fans who questioned where the Bollywood icon was during her husband’s big moment.

The Bollywood star was recently entwined in a controversy surrounding her position as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador which was questioned worldwide after her interaction with a Pakistani fan at BeautyCon recently.