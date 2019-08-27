Japanese YEN to PKR, JPY to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 27 August 2019

Print Story
The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4863 while the selling rate of the YEN was Rs 1.4911 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|26 August, 2019
|JPY to PKR
|1.4923
|1.4972
|24 August, 2019
|JPY to PKR
|1.4798
|1.4846
|23 August, 2019
|JPY to PKR
|1.4798
|1.4846
|22 August, 2019
|JPY to PKR
|1.4875
|1.4923
|21 August, 2019
|JPY to PKR
|1.4886
|1.4934
|20 August, 2019
|JPY to PKR
|1.4870
|1.4918
|19 August, 2019
|JPY to PKR
|1.4901
|1.4950
