Baby on the way for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have literally cooked up a storm lately as the grapevine has it that the newly-married lovebirds are soon becoming parents to their first child.



An exchange of comments on Instagram under the couple's picture has sparked pregnancy rumours for Ranveer and Deepika as they were seen talking to each other as 'Hi Daddie, Hi Baby,' making fans think if there is a plausible addition to the family happening soon.

In a recent picture posted on Instagram shows Ranveer standing in a blue ensemble next to Deepika who was seen wearing a loose outfit, rather than her usual body-hugging attire, along with a pink dupatta.

"Looks like she is pregnant," wrote one fan, while another commented: "Looks very pregnant."

In another photo posted by her fans three days ago, she is seen standing sideways. A fan asked: "Is she pregnant?" Another fan announced: "Hiding baby bump."



Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in November last year, have kept their fans waiting with bated breath for the arrival of their little one.

On the work front, according to reports, Deepika is not signing any new movie project after "Chhapaak" and "83".