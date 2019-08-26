Kangana all praises for Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor’s fashion sense

Bollywood’s outspoken actor Kangana Ranaut who is known to spark differences with several of the big names in B-Town has given her nod of approval to Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor in terms of fashion.

Interacting with the media at Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday in Mumbai where the ‘Queen’ star turned showstopper for designer Disha Patil, Kangana was all praises for the B-Town stars and their taste in fashion.

"There are many who I feel that inspired the generations of people and I think Rekha ji is one of them. Apart from her, the other really fashionable actors are Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan,Ranveer Singh and Sonam (Kapoor). In fact, everyone is fashionable these days because they are very conscious of their dressing style," she said.

The actor donning an intricate traditional cobalt blue lehenga with a satin blue blouse said about the Lakme Fashion Week: “I am here almost every year. For me, it's a delight to be doing something different than my usual daily routine and also to be meeting new talent and fresh minds. This is probably the most unusual lehenga I have ever seen with very sensuous top. It has best of tradition and it has best of contemporary designs so, I am very happy to be here.”