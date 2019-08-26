Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’ starring Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan shelved

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt’s much-hyped Eid release ‘Inshallah’ has been shifted to late 2020. The ‘Sultan’ star took to his social media to disclose the news earlier today.

The Bollywood megastar turned to Twitter to deliver the news to followers and fans who were anticpated for the film’s release.

“The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!,” he said.

This came as a huge shock for all the Salman-Alia fans out there as they were anxiously waiting to behold their magic on screens.

Ever since the news came out fans have been scratching their heads wondering what could be the probable reason behind delay and one consideration suggested that the ‘Wanted’ superstar of B-town wasn’t too happy with the way his character was sketched and had a productive difference with Bhansali on the same.

Another suspicion was that the 26-year-old ‘Kalank’ starlet Alia developed cold feet and needed more prep time for the shoot.

However, a source close to the project has dismissed all assumptions and exclusively spilled the beans on the actual reason.

“Sanjay only narrated the first half of ‘Inshallah’ to Salman. He wasn’t ready with the post-interval sequences. Salman asked Sanjay to also read out the second half and how the film would play out, especially the climax which is very important in the film,” the source revealed to an entertainment portal.

“InshaAllah is a sweet love story and the way the film is treated will be very different from any of Salman’s films that we have seen in the last few years,” the source added.

The source added, “Inshallah isn’t a staple Salman film. It doesn’t have over the top action or applause-including power-packed one-liners that Salman’s Eid releases are famous for. They both felt that it would have a more organic feel if it came out later in the year. As of now, they are thinking of December 2020 as the time to release the film.”

The delay of ‘Inshallah’ also gives Salman time to now work on either 'Kick 2’ or the follow-up to the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ installment as an Eid release.