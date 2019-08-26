Misbah top contender for Pakistan head coach

ISLAMABAD: Former skipper Misbah ul Haq was the top contender to be the head coach for the national team as the Mianwali-born cricketer would be applying for the post.

A Pakistan Cricket Board official said that the PCB is focusing on to hire local coaches for the team and Misbah is the top preference for the job as he would be applying for the post.

“Foreign cricketers have also applied for key slots of head coach, batting coach and bowling coach, but the PCB’s preference was to hire the local coaches for the team,” he said.

However, the deadline for accepting applications for coaching staff was August 26. The official further said former cricketers Mohsin Hasan Khan, Rashid Latif, Ijaz Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq were also under consideration to be given different roles.

Misbah who has already been appointed as camp-commandant of the pre-season Pakistan camp would be coming as the head coach for the national team, he said.

The PCB has also named Misbah in the three-member panel to review and finalize the six provincial cricket associations’ squads to feature in the revamped domestic season starting from September 12 with the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.

He said Misbah’s name was also circulating for the role of chief selector but former wicket-keeper and captain Rahid Latif was the front and favourite candidate for the key post.

Rashid was also offered the role of chief selector in former chairman Najam Sehti’s tenure but he declined as he wanted to head the anti-corruption unit as well, he said.

He said the name of Mohsin Hasan Khan was being considered for the team manager.

Mohsin was also heading the PCB’s cricket committee previously but resigned saying he wanted to work with the board but he does not want to head the committee.