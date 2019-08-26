Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 26 August 2019

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal in the open market was Rs 41.92 while the selling rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was Rs 42.15 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Saudi Riyal compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

24 August, 2019 SAR to PKR

42.00

42.23

23 August, 2019 SAR to PKR

42.00

42.23

22 August, 2019

SAR to PKR

42.17

42.41

21 August, 2019

SAR to PKR

42.21

42.45

20 August, 2019

SAR to PKR

42.21

42.45

19 August, 2019

SAR to PKR

42.21

42.45

17 August, 2019

SAR to PKR

42.21

42.44





