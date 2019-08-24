Sonam Kapoor reveals she has iodine deficiency, giving health advice to all vegans

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is known far and wide for maintaining a vegan diet since the course of the past several years. However, it looks like the diet may have had a toll on her health.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old actor opened up to the world about her iodine deficiency while giving a word of caution to all those, who much like herself, also have a vegan diet.

"Just a note to all the vegetarian or vegans out there! Please make sure you're using salt with iodine in it. I've just found out I have an iodine deficiency," she said.

"Table salt is the easiest way to get iodine," she added.

The ‘Khoobsurat’ actor, on the work front, is getting set to appear in ‘The Zoya Factor’ that is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel with the same name, narrating the story of a Rajput girl who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team after meeting one of the players.

The film will hit theaters on September 20.