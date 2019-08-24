close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 24, 2019

UAE Dirham to PKR, AED to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 24 August 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 24, 2019

The buying rate of the UAE Dirham in the open market was Rs 42.92 while the selling rate of the UAE Dirham (AED) was Rs 43.08 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UAE Dirham compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
23 August, 2019AED to PKR
42.92
43.08
22 August, 2019
AED to PKR
43.10
43.26
21 August, 2019
AED to PKR
43.14
43.30
20 August, 2019
AED to PKR
43.15
43.29
19 August, 2019
AED to PKR
43.14
43.30
17 August, 2019
AED to PKR
43.14
43.30
16 August, 2019
AED to PKR
43.18
43.34


