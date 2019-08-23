Saif Ali Khan blasts paparazzi for clicking Taimur's photos: 'You're not supposed to do that'

Star kid Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi's favourite and seem to enjoy being the centre of attention of all photographers, something that his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor do not like and have disapproved of time and again.



It was only recently that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan lost his cool and lashed out at the paparazzi standing for long hours wanting to capture Taimur.

A video of the 'Sacred Games' actor blasting photographers vehemently is going viral on the internet of late.

In the video, it is seen that while Saif is snapping photographers, Taimur is smiling and waving at them.

Saif can be seen saying in the video, "No, no not outside the house please, like we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that."

The video was later removed from Instagram.

This is not the first time that Saif and Kareena snubbed the press for continuously clicking photos of Taimur.

In an earlier interview, when Kareena was asked about Saif's statement, telling paparazzi to take it easy, she replied saying, "It's a very confused thing. I don't want him to get used to the fact that he is getting clicked but now he understands. He hears us say, 'the media is there,' so he is picking up words. They have been very kind, they remain at a distance but it's a constant movement."

Talking about how it makes her uncomfortable when she sees media tracking Taimur's every move, Kareena said, "A child is a child and nobody stalks anybody's kid. Of course, we are worried about that and people should know that. Sometimes when I am on shoot, I get to know what he is doing from the pictures that the media clicks and that's a bit scary."