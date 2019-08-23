Instagram under pressure from Facebook to roll more ads

It has been claimed that Facebook top executives asked Instagram to show users approximately twice as many adverts.



A report in The Information said the order was given last year, an allegation which chimes with the recent notification of ads on the Instagram Explore page, which is accessed by 50% of users at least once every month.

According to the same report from The Information that says Instagram’s parent company, Facebook is putting pressure on it to include more and more ads.

After tapping on a photo or video in Explore, people may begin to see ads as part of their browsing experience just like in the main feed.

Earlier the news floated that Facebook now looks to be exerting control over Instagram by changing its name. It’s done the same for WhatsApp.

According to The Information, which caught wind of the change – the idea is to bring the different social platforms all under the Facebook banner. This is a continuation of earlier decisions to completely re-work both apps so all three can operate together.

The two apps will soon be known as ‘WhatsApp from Facebook’ and ‘Instagram from Facebook’.

And by renaming the two popular apps, Facebook says it will be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook.’

Seems like Instagram will soon be the new Instabook or Facegram.