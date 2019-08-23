close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
Web Desk
August 23, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan, Samsung A30 Price and Specifications

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 23, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone was launched in February 2019. Samsung Galaxy A30 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 38,000.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung A30 price in Pakistan.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A30.

Samsung Galaxy A30 FeatuersSamsung Galaxy A30 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Camera
16 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Display
6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Battery
4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Design
Slim Design
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

You can also check the Price List of other Samsung Mobile Phones in Pakistan by scrolling below. 

Samsung ModelSamsung Mobile Price (Approximate)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 
Rs. 219,000 to Rs. 220,000
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Rs. 204,000 to Rs. 205,000
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Rs. 179,000 to Rs. 180,000
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
 Rs. 169,000 to Rs. 170,000
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Rs. 159,000 to Rs. 160,000
Samsung Galaxy S10
Rs. 139,000 to Rs. 140,000
Samsung Galaxy A80
 Rs. 114,000 to Rs. 115,000
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Rs. 111,000 to Rs. 112,000
Samsung Galaxy S9
 Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 91,000
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
 Rs. 89,000 to Rs. 90,000
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
 Rs. 84,000 to Rs. 85,000
Samsung Galaxy S8
Rs. 79,000 to Rs. 80,000
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Rs. 79,000 to Rs. 80,000
Samsung Galaxy A70
Rs. 64,000 to Rs. 65,000
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
 Rs. 63,000 to Rs. 64,000
Samsung Galaxy A50
Rs. 51,000 to Rs. 52,000
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus 2018
Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 50,000
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 50,000
Samsung Galaxy A6
Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 43,000
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
 Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 41,000
Samsung Galaxy A30
Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 38,000
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
   Rs. 34,000 to Rs. 35,000
Samsung Galaxy C7
Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 33,000
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 33,000
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
 Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 31,000
Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro
Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 30,000
Samsung Galaxy A20
 Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 30,000
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 29,000
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro 32GB
Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 29,000
Samsung Galaxy J6
Rs. 27,000 to Rs. 28,000
Samsung Galaxy J7 2016
Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 27,000
Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Rs. 23,000 to Rs. 24,000
Samsung Galaxy J7 Core
 Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 23,000
Samsung Galaxy J5 2016
Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 23,000
Samsung Galaxy A10
Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 22,000
Samsung Galaxy J4
Rs. 19,000 to Rs. 20,000
  Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Rs. 18,000 to Rs 19,000
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 19,000
Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus
 Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 18,000
Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000
Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Pro
Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
 Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000
Samsung Galaxy J3 
Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000
Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 16,000
Samsung Galaxy J2
 Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 16,000
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
 Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 15,000
Samsung Galaxy J1 2016
Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 15,000
Samsung Galaxy P1
Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 40,000 (Expected)
Samsung Galaxy M50
Rs. 44,000 to Rs. 46,000 (Expected)



