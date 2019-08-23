Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan, Samsung A30 Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone was launched in February 2019. Samsung Galaxy A30 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 38,000.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung A30 price in Pakistan.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A30.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Featuers Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Camera

16 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Display

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Battery

4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Design

Slim Design

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



You can also check the Price List of other Samsung Mobile Phones in Pakistan by scrolling below.



Samsung Model Samsung Mobile Price (Approximate) Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Rs. 219,000 to Rs. 220,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Rs. 204,000 to Rs. 205,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Rs. 179,000 to Rs. 180,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Rs. 169,000 to Rs. 170,000

Samsung Galaxy S10

Rs. 139,000 to Rs. 140,000

Samsung Galaxy A80

Rs. 114,000 to Rs. 115,000

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Rs. 111,000 to Rs. 112,000

Samsung Galaxy S9

Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 91,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Rs. 89,000 to Rs. 90,000

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Rs. 84,000 to Rs. 85,000

Samsung Galaxy S8

Rs. 79,000 to Rs. 80,000

Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

Rs. 79,000 to Rs. 80,000

Samsung Galaxy A70

Rs. 64,000 to Rs. 65,000

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

Rs. 63,000 to Rs. 64,000

Samsung Galaxy A50

Rs. 51,000 to Rs. 52,000

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus 2018

Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 50,000

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 50,000

Samsung Galaxy A6

Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 43,000

Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 41,000

Samsung Galaxy A30

Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 38,000

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

Rs. 34,000 to Rs. 35,000

Samsung Galaxy C7

Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 33,000

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 33,000

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 31,000

Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro

Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 30,000

Samsung Galaxy A20

Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 30,000

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 29,000

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro 32GB

Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 29,000

Samsung Galaxy J6

Rs. 27,000 to Rs. 28,000

Samsung Galaxy J7 2016

Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 27,000

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

Rs. 23,000 to Rs. 24,000

Samsung Galaxy J7 Core

Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 23,000

Samsung Galaxy J5 2016

Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 23,000

Samsung Galaxy A10

Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 22,000

Samsung Galaxy J4

Rs. 19,000 to Rs. 20,000

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Rs. 18,000 to Rs 19,000

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core

Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 19,000

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus

Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 18,000

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime

Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Pro

Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000

Samsung Galaxy J3

Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime

Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 16,000

Samsung Galaxy J2

Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 16,000

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 15,000

Samsung Galaxy J1 2016

Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 15,000

Samsung Galaxy P1

Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 40,000 (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy M50

Rs. 44,000 to Rs. 46,000 (Expected)









