Euro to PKR, EUR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 23 August 2019

The buying rate of the Euro in the open market was Rs 174.55 while the selling rate of the Euro (EUR) was Rs 175.12 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Euro compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Check Japanese Yen to Pakistani Rupee Rates Here

