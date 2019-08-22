Modi went from being the butcher of Gujarat to Kashmir: Bilawal

SKARDU: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday stressed on a need for a democratic government if Indian-occupied Kashmir is to be saved from Indian aggression.



Speaking to the public in a gathering at Skardu, the PPP chief said that the ‘selected’ premier who has left the country’s economy and foreign policy in shambles, needs to be sent back home.

“The economy of the country has been pawned with the IMF,” he said adding that the country has been left diplomatically isolated in the world.

He further condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for rise in taxes and inflation in the country that adds to the public’s woes.

Moreover, he went on to give a word of caution to the prime minister of being prepared for ‘ruthless accountability.’

Furthermore, the PPP leader also directed his criticism towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his policies that are oppressing the people in Occupied Kashmir turning the region into a ‘jail’.

“You can arrest the [Kashmiri] people but you cannot suppress their passion,” he said.

He further went on to say that the Indian premier was previously only the ‘butcher of Gujarat’ but has now also turned into the ‘butcher of Kashmir.’