Viral Instagram terms-of-service post is a hoax, confirms Instagram official

Instagram has quashed a rumor that all users’ private photos will be made public overnight after a false statement went viral earlier.

The post, choke-full of misinformation, states that the new rule will allow Instagram to use your photos in court cases and a lawsuit against you.

“There’s no truth to this post,” Stephanie Otway, brand communications manager at Instagram, told WWD.

While Instagram does have the right to distribute and share any of your content, it doesn’t own the copyright, she said.

“We do not claim ownership of your content that you post on or through the Service,” Instagram’s Terms of Use state.

This is a version of an old Facebook hoax, which has been periodically circulating for many years, it was revealed.

Fact-checking website Snopes reported back in 2012 that Facebook and Instagram users cannot unilaterally opt out of any new privacy or copyright terms instituted by Facebook.

The widely-circulating message containing the false information read: “Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from today Even message that has been deleted or the photos not allowed.”

This is followed by some legalese, starting, “I do not give Instagram or any entities associated with Instagram permission to use my pictures, information, messages or posts, both past, and future.”

The post has been shared by several celebrities including the singer Pink, actors Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, Eva Longoria, Asley Greene, and Peter Facinelli, and model Adriana Lima.