Ranveer Singh wants to promote Indian talent through his record label

For ages, Bollywood films as well as its stars have triggered many social trends – fashion and otherwise; And no better example of this than megastar Ranveer Singh who boasts of a wide following around the globe.



Ever since the 34-year-old star’s film ‘Gully Boy’ hit the bull’s eye at the box office and the rap/hip-hop music space, he followed up the movie’s success with his passion project, an independent record label as well.

The ‘Simba’ star has originated IncInk, his record label to promote local musicians.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, conversing about his rap revolution in India, Ranveer said, “The time of Hindustani rap/hip hop has come and this is the much-needed explosion in the music scene of India. These are exciting times for original music in India and rap/hip-hop is a huge refresher.”

“Hindustani Rap/hip-hop is no longer an underground music scene. It has become the language of the youth and it is the biggest thing happening in Indian culture today,” he added.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor also admitted his desire to be a leader of the industry as he said: “I love films as well as our industry, and I would like to be the leader and a champion of the industry.”



“I want Hindi cinema and the Hindi movie business to keep growing and becoming bigger and bigger. So, if there is anything that I can contribute to this industry, to the Hindi cinema to become bigger and better, it is very rewarding for me.”

Ranveer is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘83’ and will be seen next essaying the character of cricket legend Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan-directorial.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, and Pankaj Tripathi among others is based on the life of Kapil and focuses on the time India won the coveted World Cup in 1983.