First glance at Parineeti Chopra’s intense look for ‘The Girl on the Train’ remake

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra, who stepped into the shoes of Emily Blunt’s character for the Hindi remake of ‘The Girl on the Train’, just dropped her first look from the movie and fans cannot wait to experience the thrill.

The film revolves around a woman, originally played by Hollywood star Emily Blunt, an alcoholic divorcee who rides the train every day and admires a couple as her train passes through their house until one day she finds herself involved in the investigation of a missing person.

“Something I have never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life,” the 30-year-old ‘Hasee To Phassi’ starlet captioned the images that show her disheveled and bloodied as she shot scenes for the upcoming psychological thriller.

In another picture, the actor with a boozy look captioned the post: “A raging alcoholic. Something I’ve never done before. and the most difficult character I’ve ever played.”



Earlier, Parineeti had expressed that she hopes people notice the individuality in her performance of the upcoming film.



“Emily’s performance is a superb reference point for me. She has brought to life a character from paper and she was a genius at it,” she said.

“I will try to add my rendition to the character that people have seen and loved so much. As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself and enjoy acting. This role allows me to do just that and showcase my versatility even more. I hope it will be interesting for people to see how Emily and I performed the same role as our uniqueness,” she added.

The Ribhu Dasgupta-directorial also stars Kirti Kulhari and is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.