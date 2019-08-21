Sania Mirza's funny wish for newly wed Hassan Ali

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza's hilarious wish for Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali on his wedding added to the pacer's bliss as Mirza congratulated him and made a special request.

Responding to Hasan Ali's post he shared some hours before his big day with the caption, "Last night as a bachelor. Looking forward," Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's darling Sani Mirza tweeted: "Congratulations Hassan wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness .. this time you'll have to treat us to more than Nandos though."

Hasan Ali tied the knot with an Indian woman Shamia Arzoo. The lavish wedding ceremony, held at one of the most expensive hotels in Dubai, was attended by Hassan's close friends and relatives.

Hasan Ali had met with Shamia one year ago in Dubai and their friendship grown since that meeting.

Hasan Ali has played nine Tests and 53 ODIs. His blistering performance in 2017 Champions Trophy helped Pakistan win the title.