Pakistan to approach ICJ over occupied Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government on Tuesday decided to take the issue of human rights violation in Indian-occupied Kashmir to International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The decision of involving the ICJ in the matter was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi who said: “An in-principle decision has been taken to take the issue of disputed Kashmir to the International Court of Justice.”

He went on to say that before the decision of reaching out to ICJ was taken after all legal aspects were taken into consideration while adding that additional information regarding the matter would also be issued by the law ministry.

Pakistan decided to approach the ICJ subsequent to a diplomatic win for the country at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) which met for an emergency meeting for the first time in 50 years in reference to the Kashmir dispute.

The meeting rejected India’s claims of terming the Kashmir issue an ‘internal matter’ while prompting both sides to abstain from taking unilateral action.