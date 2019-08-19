Varun Dhawan messing with co-stars of ‘Street Dancer 3’

Varun Dhawan is among those few Bollywood superstars who despite running on a locked schedule manages to share some fun bits with his fans.

The 32-year-old ‘Kalank’ star will be once again seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Street Dancer 3’, which is one of the most talked-about upcoming films.

Despite the film wrapping up, the moments among the co-stars in the film are often shared by them on social media. Be it the behind the scenes video of having fun with the co-stars or just rehearsals, their moments with the team are often all over social media.

Talking about this, ‘Street Dancer 3’ actor and choreographer, Raghav Juyal took to Instagram to share a video of Varun goofing around when they were sharing a room during the shoot.

Dhawan’s co-star Sushant Pujari was sleeping in his bed and seeing that the ‘Dilwale’ star came up with a fun plan to wake him up. Later, Raghav can also be seen joining in ad waking up Sushant.

Juyal captioned his post, “Never make us stay together @varundvn @sushi1983 #streetdancer3 #streetdancer3d @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza @varundvn."

‘Street Dancer 3’ shooting was wrapped up a while back and the team threw a bash to celebrate the wrap.



‘Street Dancer 3’ is a dance film by Remo D’souza, produced by Bhushan Kumar, and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.