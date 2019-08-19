Indian director Shonali Bose worried for Zaira Wasim after Article 370 abrogation

‘The Sky Is Pink’ director Shonali Bose has penned a detailed note on Article 370 abrogation and the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, mentioning that she is worried about the well-being of her film’s lead actor Zaira Wasim who lives there.

As the lines of communication, including the internet, have been shut down in the state, the 54-year-old ‘Chittagong’ director much like many concerned around the world, has been unable to contact people in the region.

Shonali mentioned how she is worried about National Award-winning actress Zaira Wasim and her family, adding that the government has crossed every line with its draconian measures.

Sharing a photo with Zaira, the filmmaker wrote, “I’m beside myself with worry at not being able to reach her. To give her strength at this difficult time. To wish them, Eid Mubarak. I’m sure they couldn’t celebrate it. We parted with the promise to stay in touch every day. Echoing a promise, she and her brother make to each other in the film in a brilliantly acted and moving scene. But I can’t reach my baby right now.”

Penning scathing criticism of the Indian government’s aggression in the region, Bose wrote: “#NotmyIndia. It has been two weeks since the unprecedented communication blockade of Jammu and Kashmir. My heart is heavy as the sky is dark over India’s democracy right now. My heart has always ached for the terrible human rights violations in the Valley - right from the times of the Congress government in the ’90s.”

"The disappearances and killing of innocent youth is not new. Nor is the opening of fire on demonstrations. But this government has crossed every line with its draconian measures [sic].", she further added.



Zaira had recently announced her decision to quit acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born ‘Dangal’ fame starlet said she realized that she might fit here but she doesn’t belong in the industry.

‘The Sky is Pink’ will be her last project, which is a biopic of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.