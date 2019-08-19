Amitabh Bachchan says he is ‘surviving on 25 percent as 75 percent of his liver is gone’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took fans aback after he revealed that he did not know he was suffering from tuberculosis for a period of eight years.

During an event, the ‘Pink’ star said that he does not mind calling himself a tuberculosis survivor.

Bachchan was at NDTV’s Swasth India Launch and was speaking to doctor Harsh Vardhan recommending him to spread awareness about regular check-ups to facilitate early diagnosis.

“I keep quoting my example all the time and try and propagate the idea of getting yourself detected and I don’t mind saying this publically I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor… Bad blood infusion went in and 75 percent of my liver is gone. I am still surviving on 25 percent,” revealed Big B.

The 76-year-old legendary star, who has been affiliated with various health campaigns like Polio, Hepatitis B, Tuberculosis and diabetes, advised people to get tested and diagnosed.

“Then there is a curve. Even for Tuberculosis. I did not know for almost 8 years I was suffering from Tuberculosis I keep saying that with immodesty if it can happen to me to anyone. Therefore, if you are not willing to get yourself tested then you would never find out and there's never going to be a cure for it,” he said.