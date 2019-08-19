close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
August 19, 2019

Mohammad Amir impresses Essex Cricket, fans with perfect performance against Kent

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 19, 2019

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket,   on Sunday brilliantly bowled  for  Essex Cricket against Kent during a Test  match  at Canterbury that brought a huge applause  for him.

The cricketer  stunned all the  the  fans with his  action-packed performance, giving a  perfect start  to  his team Essex as he took three wickets on the day first to restrict the opponents on 118 for six.

Amir's extra ordinary deliveries not only mesmerised the  cricket spectators but his club also as they had shared the video of his brilliant bowling  in the final red-ball game of his career. 

Earlier, Essex Cricket had confirmed that Amir has extended his contract with the Club.

Announced retirement from Test cricket last month,  the pacer had affirmed his commitment to continue playing limited-overs for his country. 

 In a statement had issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Aamir said: “It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game.


