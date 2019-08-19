Mohammad Amir impresses Essex Cricket, fans with perfect performance against Kent

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, on Sunday brilliantly bowled for Essex Cricket against Kent during a Test match at Canterbury that brought a huge applause for him.



The cricketer stunned all the the fans with his action-packed performance, giving a perfect start to his team Essex as he took three wickets on the day first to restrict the opponents on 118 for six.

Amir's extra ordinary deliveries not only mesmerised the cricket spectators but his club also as they had shared the video of his brilliant bowling in the final red-ball game of his career.

Earlier, Essex Cricket had confirmed that Amir has extended his contract with the Club.

Announced retirement from Test cricket last month, the pacer had affirmed his commitment to continue playing limited-overs for his country.

In a statement had issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Aamir said: “It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game.



