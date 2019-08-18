Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani all set to make her film debut with ‘Sridevi Bungalow’

The Italian beauty Giorgia Andriani is finally walking into the world of Bollywood with her debut in the film ‘Sridevi Bungalow’.

“I am excited to be a part of ‘Sridevi Bungalow’ and I am really looking forward to starting the shoot,” Giorgia, who will also be seen in a Tamil web series ‘Karoline Kamakshi’, said in a statement.

Many expected Giorgia to make her debut with her beau Arbaaz Khan in his upcoming film ‘Dabangg 3’, but the former cleared the air in an interview with IANS saying, “It’s all speculation, as much as I love the brand and admire the creativity of Arbaaz and Salman (Khan), I am not acting nor performing in Dabangg 3… who knows in the future.”

“In the meantime, I am loving every bit of its making and looking forward to the release of ‘Dabangg 3’ in December,” she added.

Arbaaz was earlier married to 'Dil Se' actor Malaika Arora but the duo announced their parting in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017. Later he started seeing Giorgia.

The Prasanth Mampully-directorial ‘Sridevi Bungalow’ is the story of a successful actor named Sridevi who leads a secluded life. The film features Priya Varrier in the lead role, while Arbaaz will be seen in a cameo characterizing the part of a Bollywood actor.

The film is set to release by the end of this year.