Vidya Balan wants to get rid of ‘nationalism in cinema halls’

B-Town’s leading lady Vidya Balan much like the characters she essays, is bold, brilliant and reminiscent in real-life as well, hardly ever shying away from voicing her thoughts.

During a recent interview, the 40-year-old star opened up about her role in her latest film ‘Mission Mangal’ making a bunch of unconventional statements.

“I think there is a problem with the way religion is being interpreted today. I know a lot of people who are shying away from calling themselves religious and I am one of them.”

Science and Religion can co-exist rather than being pitted against each other, she states about her character of a God-fearing Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist in ‘Mission Mangal’.

“I have always felt like I don’t want to say I am religious. I always call myself spiritual,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“Religious has become or obtained a negative connotation because being religious has become synonymous with being intolerant. But they don’t have to be divorced,” she said.

Talking about the integration of nationalism and cinema, she said, “It (nationalism) should be there in the cinema and not in the cinema halls. We don’t have to get up for the national anthem.”

The film ‘Mision Mangal’ released last week, alongside Vidya features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon, and Kirti Kulhari.