Arjun Kapoor continues banter with Katrina Kaif, pokes fun for wearing shades at night

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor are known to be sharing a friendly bond and are often spotted teasing each other in platonic banter on their social media.

It looks like the two are at it again as the 36-year-old ‘Bharat’ starlet became target of Kapoor’s jibes once again after she posted a photo from her performance at IIFA where she can be seen rocking a pair of sunglasses.

This gave the 34-year-old ‘Panipat’ star a chance to poke fun at his close friend once again as he wrote: “Wear it during the day not at night... Don't want you tripping, girl!”

Katrina had captioned her post: “IIFA is coming home. Celebrating 20 years of IIFA in Mumbai this year. Performing on the IIFA stage always has most incredible energy. Can't wait. Donning the kala chashma at IIFA Awards, New York. My IIFA moment.”

Earlier the two were seen engrossed in a joke as well after Ktrina posted a photo of herself crossing a road in Mexico.



Arjun had commented: “Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn't walk into the pillar while posing.”