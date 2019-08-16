Varun Dhawan wishes dad David Dhawan birthday on the sets of ‘Coolie No. 1’

Ace filmmaker David Dhawan is celebrating his 64th birthday today.

The director is currently shooting along with son Varun Dhawan and actress Sara Ali Khan in Bangkok for the upcoming remake of ‘Coolie No. 1’.

To wish Dhawan, his dear son Varun took to his social media handles to post a sweet wish and also to unveil the first look of ‘Coolie No. 1’.

“Happy Birthday papa mere no 1 director. Kaam chalu hai bhai log. Coolie Number 1”, the ‘Kalank’ star wrote.

Recently, the team had also celebrated the lead actress Sara Ali Khan’s birthday on the sets of the film.



The film ‘Coolie No. 1’ is the remake of the original 1995 film of the same title which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

The film is slated to release in May 2020.